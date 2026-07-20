Flight Operations Aboard USS Mason (DDG 87)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Sailor retrieves safety gear from an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87), July 14, 2026. Mason is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)