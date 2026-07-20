DARPA Lift Challenge - Flight path (Course)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

the DARPA Lift Challenge aims to revolutionize heavy vertical lift aviation.



Competitors must create an aircraft that is both lightweight and powerful – lifting at least 4x its weight while flying a 5-nautical-mile circuit course.



In a head-to-head, live performance trial, competing teams will fly their novel drone designs. Those with the highest payload-to-weight ratios and novel designs will win $6.5 million in prizes.



But it’s not just a prize competition – it's a catalyst for long-term growth and innovation across the American drone industry. Participants will play a critical role in advancing vertical lift technologies that will have far-reaching benefits for military missions and civilian needs.



https://www.darpa.mil/research/challenges/lift/?utm_source=dvids&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=dlc&utm_content=single-flight-path-graphic