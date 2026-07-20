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    DARPA Lift Challenge - Flight path (Course) [Image 2 of 2]

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    DARPA Lift Challenge - Flight path (Course)

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Jahyra Catala 

    DARPA

    the DARPA Lift Challenge aims to revolutionize heavy vertical lift aviation.

    Competitors must create an aircraft that is both lightweight and powerful – lifting at least 4x its weight while flying a 5-nautical-mile circuit course.

    In a head-to-head, live performance trial, competing teams will fly their novel drone designs. Those with the highest payload-to-weight ratios and novel designs will win $6.5 million in prizes.

    But it’s not just a prize competition – it's a catalyst for long-term growth and innovation across the American drone industry. Participants will play a critical role in advancing vertical lift technologies that will have far-reaching benefits for military missions and civilian needs.

    https://www.darpa.mil/research/challenges/lift/?utm_source=dvids&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=dlc&utm_content=single-flight-path-graphic

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 13:29
    Photo ID: 9820669
    VIRIN: 260714-O-KX423-6093
    Resolution: 1415x932
    Size: 276.3 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DARPA Lift Challenge - Flight path (Course) [Image 2 of 2], by Jahyra Catala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DARPA program: NOMARS - Christening
    DARPA Lift Challenge - Flight path (Course)

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    TAGS

    Drone
    DARPA Lift Challenge
    drone research
    drone novel design

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