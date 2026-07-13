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    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard condcuts air assault training event in Malaysia [Image 1 of 5]

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    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard condcuts air assault training event in Malaysia

    KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Bushey 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army infantryman assigned to Company C, “Kulepbla,” and Company D, “Dulaslas,” 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment, Guam Army National Guard, scouts the area with binoculars during an air assault training event as part of Exercise Keris Strike 26, July 17, 2026 near Kota Belud in Sabah, Malaysia. Keris Strike provides realistic training that develops combat-ready, American forces capable of operating alongside Australian and Malaysian partners in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicholas Bushey, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)

    #kerisstrike26

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 09:10
    Photo ID: 9819985
    VIRIN: 260717-A-EH901-1690
    Resolution: 6744x4502
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard condcuts air assault training event in Malaysia [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Nicholas Bushey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard condcuts air assault training event in Malaysia
    Keris Strike 26: Air Assault Training
    Keris Strike 26: Air Assault
    Keris Strrike 26: Guam Army National Guard conducts air assault training in Malaysia
    Keris Strike: Guam Army National Guard conducts air assault training event in Malaysia

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    TAGS

    scout
    Guam Army National Guard
    air assault
    #kerisstrike26
    Keris Stirke 26

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