Keris Strike: Guam Army National Guard conducts air assault training event in Malaysia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army infantrymen assigned to Company C, “Kulepbla,” and Company D, “Dulaslas,” 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment, Guam Army National Guard, pull security around the landing zone of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter after inserting into their area of operations during air assault training as part of Exercise Keris Strike 26 conducted near Kota Belud inSabah, Malaysia, July 17, 2026. Exercise Keris Strike 26 provides realistic training that develops combat-ready, American forces capable of operating alongside Australian and Malaysian partners in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicholas Bushey, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)