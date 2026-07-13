Keris Strike 26: Air Assault

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A U.S. Army infantryman assigned to Company C, “Kulepbla,” and Company D, “Dulaslas,” 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment, Guam Army National Guard, pulls security during an air assault training event as part of Exercise Keris Strike 26 conducted near July 17, 2026. Exercise Keris Strike 26 provides realistic training that develops combat-ready forces capable of operating alongside Australian and Malaysian partners in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicholas Bushey, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)