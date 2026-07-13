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    Keris Strrike 26: Guam Army National Guard conducts air assault training in Malaysia [Image 4 of 5]

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    Keris Strrike 26: Guam Army National Guard conducts air assault training in Malaysia

    KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Bushey 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army infantrymen assigned to Company C, “Kulepbla,” and Company D, “Dulaslas,” 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment, Guam Army National Guard, board a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during air assault training as part of Exercise Keris Strike 26 conducted near Kota Belud, Sabah, Malaysia July 17, 2026. Keris Strike provides realistic training that develops combat-ready, American forces capable of operating alongside Australian and Malaysian partners in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicholas Bushey, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 09:10
    Photo ID: 9819962
    VIRIN: 260717-A-EH901-6692
    Resolution: 6396x4139
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Keris Strrike 26: Guam Army National Guard conducts air assault training in Malaysia [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Nicholas Bushey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard condcuts air assault training event in Malaysia
    Keris Strike 26: Air Assault Training
    Keris Strike 26: Air Assault
    Keris Strrike 26: Guam Army National Guard conducts air assault training in Malaysia
    Keris Strike: Guam Army National Guard conducts air assault training event in Malaysia

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    Guam Army National Guard
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    #kerisstrike26
    Keris Strike 26

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