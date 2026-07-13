1st Infantry Division Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification

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U.S. Army Pfc. Austin Stillwell, a fueler assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, communicates with the ground crew using a hand signal after a UH-60 Black Hawk stops to refuel following aerial gunnery weapons qualification near Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, July 15, 2026. Ground personnel play a critical role in aviation operations by coordinating movements and ensuring aircraft are prepared to safely execute training missions. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)