1st Infantry Division Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification

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U.S. Army Spc. Clayton Foster, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chief assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, observes the training area through a protective helmet visor during aerial gunnery weapons qualification near Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, July 15, 2026. The aviation helmet is essential equipment for UH-60 Black Hawk crew members, integrating communication systems, hearing protection and compatibility with night vision devices into a single platform. Its design enables crews to maintain situational awareness, communicate effectively and safely execute missions in demanding flight environments. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)