1st Infantry Division Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division pose for a photograph aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk following aerial gunnery weapons qualification near Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, July 15, 2026. The training included aerial gunnery weapons qualification, strengthening communication and reaction time, and crew coordination while operating in a dynamic aviation environment. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)