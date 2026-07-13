1st Infantry Division Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification

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A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1st Infantry Division monitors the refueling of a UH-60 Black Hawk following aerial gunnery weapons qualification near Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, July 14, 2026. Refueling operations follow established safety procedures to reduce risk while preparing aircraft for flight. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)