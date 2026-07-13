1st Infantry Division Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification

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U.S. Army Spc. Domenic Wesley, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chief assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, aims a M240H machine gun during the blank firing portion during aerial gunnery weapons qualification near Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, July 14, 2026. The blank fire portion of aerial gunnery allows crews to familiarize themselves with the range, identify target locations and rehearse engagement procedures before live-fire qualifications. Repeating these fundamentals strengthens crew coordination and ensures every crew member understands their role before the first live round is fired. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)