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    1st Infantry Division Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification [Image 4 of 14]

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    1st Infantry Division Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification

    LATVIA

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Spc. Clayton Foster, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chief assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, surveys a range during aerial gunnery weapons qualification near Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, July 14, 2026. The qualification evaluated Soldiers' communication, reaction time and ability to employ their assigned weapons while operating in a dynamic aerial environment. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 06:02
    Photo ID: 9819736
    VIRIN: 260714-A-OB517-1039
    Resolution: 6197x4131
    Size: 6.04 MB
    Location: LV
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 1st Infantry Division Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Katherine Zimpfer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st Infantry Division Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification
    1st Infantry Division Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification
    1st Infantry Division Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification
    1st Infantry Division Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification
    1st Infantry Division Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification
    1st Infantry Division Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification
    1st Infantry Division Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification
    1st Infantry Division Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification
    1st Infantry Division Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification
    1st Infantry Division Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification
    1st Infantry Division Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification
    1st Infantry Division Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification
    1st Infantry Division Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification
    1st Infantry Division Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification

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