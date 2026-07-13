1st Infantry Division Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Clayton Foster, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chief assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, surveys a range during aerial gunnery weapons qualification near Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, July 14, 2026. The qualification evaluated Soldiers' communication, reaction time and ability to employ their assigned weapons while operating in a dynamic aerial environment. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)