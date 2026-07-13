1st Infantry Division Soldiers conduct aerial gunnery qualification

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U.S. Army Spc. Domenic Wesley, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chief assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, examines landing gear before departure to complete aerial gunnery weapons qualification at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, July 14, 2026. Routine inspections of critical aircraft components help maintain airworthiness by verifying the condition of essential systems before flight, reinforcing the safety of aircrews and the reliability of aviation operations. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)