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    Cherry Point Sailor Frocks to Hospital Corpsman Third Class [Image 2 of 2]

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    Cherry Point Sailor Frocks to Hospital Corpsman Third Class

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Hospital Corpsman Third Class Naleni Cornejo frocked to the rank during a ceremony conducted Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Cornejo serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. Editor’s Note: Cornejo’s uniform reflects her previous last name, Castillo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 09:59
    Photo ID: 9811660
    VIRIN: 260714-O-KJ310-1897
    Resolution: 1977x2966
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Cherry Point Sailor Frocks to Hospital Corpsman Third Class [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Cherry Point Sailor Frocks to Hospital Corpsman Third Class
    Cherry Point Sailor Frocks to Hospital Corpsman Third Class

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    navymedicine, navy medicine, cherry point

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