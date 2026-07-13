Hospital Corpsman Third Class Naleni Cornejo frocked to the rank during a ceremony conducted Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Cornejo serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. Editor’s Note: Cornejo’s uniform reflects her previous last name, Castillo.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 09:59
|Photo ID:
|9811660
|VIRIN:
|260714-O-KJ310-1897
|Resolution:
|1977x2966
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Sailor Frocks to Hospital Corpsman Third Class [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Honors Excellence
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