Date Taken: 07.14.2026 Date Posted: 07.15.2026 09:59 Photo ID: 9811660 VIRIN: 260714-O-KJ310-1897 Resolution: 1977x2966 Size: 1.17 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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This work, Cherry Point Sailor Frocks to Hospital Corpsman Third Class [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.