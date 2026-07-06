Doug Robb, lead vocalist for Hoobastank, performs during the 2026 Shaw Air Force Base Freedom Bash at Shaw AFB, South Carolina, July 4, 2026. Hoobastank headlined the concert for Freedom Bash, a yearly Independence Day celebration at Shaw organized by the 20th Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photos for Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 12:29
|Photo ID:
|9799164
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-AC305-3632
|Resolution:
|3237x2158
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Max J. Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.