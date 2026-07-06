Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash

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Doug Robb, lead vocalist for Hoobastank, performs during the 2026 Shaw Air Force Base Freedom Bash at Shaw AFB, South Carolina, July 4, 2026. Hoobastank headlined the concert for Freedom Bash, a yearly Independence Day celebration at Shaw organized by the 20th Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photos for Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)