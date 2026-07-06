Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash

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Chris Hesse, drummer for Hoobastank, performs during the 2026 Shaw Air Force Base Freedom Bash at Shaw AFB, South Carolina, July 4, 2026. Hoobastank headlined the concert for Freedom Bash, a yearly Independence Day celebration at Shaw organized by the 20th Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photos for Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)