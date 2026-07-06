Shaw Air Force Base community members attend a Hoobastank concert during the 2026 Shaw Freedom Bash at Shaw AFB, South Carolina, July 4, 2026. The Independence Day event was organized by the 20th Force Support Squadron as part of the unit’s mission to bolster the morale, welfare and readiness of the Shaw AFB community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 12:29
|Photo ID:
|9799160
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-AC305-3036
|Resolution:
|5131x3414
|Size:
|8.88 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Max J. Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.