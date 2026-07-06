Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash

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Shaw Air Force Base community members attend a Hoobastank concert during the 2026 Shaw Freedom Bash at Shaw AFB, South Carolina, July 4, 2026. The Independence Day event was organized by the 20th Force Support Squadron as part of the unit’s mission to bolster the morale, welfare and readiness of the Shaw AFB community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)