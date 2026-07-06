Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash

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Jesse Charland, left, bass player for Hoobastank, greets Shaw Air Force Base community members prior to the band’s performance at the 2026 Shaw Freedom Bash at Shaw AFB, South Carolina, July 4, 2026. Hoobastank headlined the concert for Freedom Bash, a yearly Independence Day celebration at Shaw organized by the 20th Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photos for Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)