Shaw Air Force Base community members celebrate Independence Day at the 2026 Shaw Freedom Bash at Shaw AFB, South Carolina, July 4, 2026. The yearly Independence Day event, organized by the 20th Force Support Squadron, featured a concert headlined by Hoobastank and a fireworks show for servicemembers, Department of War civilians, military retirees and their families. (U.S. Air Force photos for Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 12:29
|Photo ID:
|9799155
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-AC305-1745
|Resolution:
|3709x2473
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Max J. Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.