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    Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash [Image 5 of 15]

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    Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle 

    20th Fighter Wing

    The Captured Louisville Journey Tribute band performs during the 2026 Shaw Air Force Base Freedom Bash at Shaw AFB, South Carolina, July 4, 2026. The Independence Day event was organized by the 20th Force Support Squadron as part of the unit’s mission to bolster the morale, welfare and readiness of the Shaw AFB community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 12:29
    Photo ID: 9799154
    VIRIN: 260704-F-AC305-1652
    Resolution: 3741x2494
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Max J. Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash
    Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash
    Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash
    Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash
    Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash
    Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash
    Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash
    Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash
    Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash
    Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash
    Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash
    Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash
    Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash
    Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash
    Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    20th Fighter Wing
    Independence Day
    Freedom Bash
    America250
    Freedom250

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