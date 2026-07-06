The Captured Louisville Journey Tribute band performs during the 2026 Shaw Air Force Base Freedom Bash at Shaw AFB, South Carolina, July 4, 2026. The Independence Day event featured a concert for servicemembers, Department of War civilians, military retirees and their families. (U.S. Air Force photos for Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 12:29
|Photo ID:
|9799153
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-AC305-1567
|Resolution:
|4166x2777
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Max J. Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.