Shaw Weasels Celebrate America250 with Freedom Bash

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The Captured Louisville Journey Tribute band performs during the 2026 Shaw Air Force Base Freedom Bash at Shaw AFB, South Carolina, July 4, 2026. The Independence Day event featured a concert for servicemembers, Department of War civilians, military retirees and their families. (U.S. Air Force photos for Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)