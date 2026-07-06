Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts

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A World War II-era Imperial Japanese Army aircraft artifact is exposed during a Japan Facilities Improvement Program construction project at Yokota Air Base, Japan, in late January 2026. The artifacts were discovered approximately 7 to 10 feet below ground near the former Building 800 site and were later identified as historically significant by Japanese aviation experts before being transferred for continued research and preservation. (Courtesy photo)