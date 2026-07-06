A World War II-era Imperial Japanese Army aircraft artifact is exposed during a Japan Facilities Improvement Program construction project at Yokota Air Base, Japan, in late January 2026. The artifacts were discovered approximately 7 to 10 feet below ground near the former Building 800 site and were later identified as historically significant by Japanese aviation experts before being transferred for continued research and preservation. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 00:43
|Photo ID:
|9795992
|VIRIN:
|260127-F-PM645-1999
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts
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