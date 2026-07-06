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    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts [Image 10 of 10]

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    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Dr. Callie Oldfield, left, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental scientist, hands a World War II-era Imperial Japanese Army aircraft artifact to a Japanese representative for loading at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2026. The artifacts were discovered during a construction project on the installation and later identified as historically significant by Japanese aviation experts before being transferred for continued research and preservation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kaori Matsukasa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 00:43
    Photo ID: 9795991
    VIRIN: 260701-F-PM645-1009
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts
    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts
    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts
    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts
    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts
    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts
    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts
    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts
    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts
    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts

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    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts

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    TAGS

    engine
    Tama Army Airfield
    Japan Imperial Army
    Aviation heritage
    Hien
    Japan Imperial Army fighter

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