Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts

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Dr. Callie Oldfield, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental scientist, packs a World War II-era Imperial Japanese Army aircraft component into a box for transport at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2026. The artifact was discovered during a construction project on the installation and later identified as historically significant by Japanese aviation experts before being transferred to Japanese representatives for continued research and preservation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kaori Matsukasa)