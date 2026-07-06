Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts

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Members of the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron assist Japanese representatives with packing World War II-era Imperial Japanese Army aircraft artifacts into boxes for transport at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2026. The artifacts were discovered during a construction project on the installation and later identified as historically significant by Japanese aviation experts before being transferred for continued research and preservation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kaori Matsukasa)