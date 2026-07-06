Japanese representatives receive World War II-era Imperial Japanese Army aircraft artifacts at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2026. The artifacts were discovered during a construction project on the installation and were transferred for continued research and preservation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kaori Matsukasa)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 00:43
|Photo ID:
|9795986
|VIRIN:
|260701-F-PM645-1006
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts
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