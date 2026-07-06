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    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts [Image 7 of 10]

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    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Japanese representatives receive World War II-era Imperial Japanese Army aircraft artifacts at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2026. The artifacts were discovered during a construction project on the installation and were transferred for continued research and preservation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kaori Matsukasa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 00:43
    Photo ID: 9795986
    VIRIN: 260701-F-PM645-1006
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts
    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts
    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts
    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts
    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts
    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts
    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts
    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts
    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts
    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts

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    Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts

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    TAGS

    engine
    Tama Army Airfield
    Japan Imperial Army
    Aviation heritage
    Hien
    Japan Imperial Army fighter

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