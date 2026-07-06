World War II-era Imperial Japanese Army aircraft artifacts are displayed at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2026. The artifacts, discovered during a construction project on the installation, were transferred to Japanese representatives for continued research and preservation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 00:43
|Photo ID:
|9795984
|VIRIN:
|260701-F-PM645-1004
|Resolution:
|3600x2100
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts
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