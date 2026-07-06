Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A World War II-era Imperial Japanese Army aircraft engine component is displayed at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2026. The component was discovered during a construction project on the installation and later identified as historically significant by Japanese aviation experts before being transferred to Japanese representatives for continued research and preservation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)