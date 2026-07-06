A World War II-era Imperial Japanese Army aircraft engine component is displayed at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2026. The component was discovered during a construction project on the installation and later identified as historically significant by Japanese aviation experts before being transferred to Japanese representatives for continued research and preservation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 00:43
|Photo ID:
|9795978
|VIRIN:
|260701-F-PM645-1001
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Preserving Japan’s Aviation Heritage: Yokota returns historic aircraft artifacts
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