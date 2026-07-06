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U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command addresses U.S. Sailors and U.S. Marines during the Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception at Gotham Hall in New York City, during International Naval Review (INR) 250, July 5, 2026. For 250 years, the Navy and Marine Corps have stood the watch—constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zadi Watkins)