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U.S. Sailors and U.S. Marines celebrate and dance during the Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception at Gotham Hall in New York, during International Naval Review (INR) 250, July 5, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Specialist Seaman Zadi Watkins)