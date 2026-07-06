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    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception [Image 6 of 7]

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    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2026

    Photo by Seaman Zadi Watkins 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    U.S. Sailors and U.S. Marines celebrate and dance during the Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception at Gotham Hall in New York, during International Naval Review (INR) 250, July 5, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Specialist Seaman Zadi Watkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 17:49
    Photo ID: 9795511
    VIRIN: 260706-N-CO617-1453
    Resolution: 4386x3133
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception [Image 7 of 7], by SN Zadi Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception
    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception
    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception
    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception
    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception
    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception
    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception

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