U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade conducted a Large-Scale Combat Operations exercise, Operation Carolina Surge, during the unit’s annual training in Morrisville, NC, May 30th through June 14th, 2026. The notional exercise combined aviation, intelligence, sustainment, fires and maneuver operations in a realistic scenario modeled on North Carolina terrain with North Carolina National Guard units and operational challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Tiric)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 17:39
|Photo ID:
|9795510
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-IY924-9931
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|MORRISVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Carolina Surge Military Decision Making Process and Combined Arms Rehearsal [Image 3 of 3], by 2LT Bridget Pittman-Blackwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
449th CAB Strengthens Readiness Through Large-Scale Combat Operations Training
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