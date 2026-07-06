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    Operation Carolina Surge Military Decision Making Process and Combined Arms Rehearsal [Image 3 of 3]

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    Operation Carolina Surge Military Decision Making Process and Combined Arms Rehearsal

    MORRISVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Bridget Pittman-Blackwell 

    449th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade conducted a Large-Scale Combat Operations exercise, Operation Carolina Surge, during the unit’s annual training in Morrisville, NC, May 30th through June 14th, 2026. The notional exercise combined aviation, intelligence, sustainment, fires and maneuver operations in a realistic scenario modeled on North Carolina terrain with North Carolina National Guard units and operational challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Tiric)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 17:39
    Photo ID: 9795509
    VIRIN: 260605-A-IY924-2219
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: MORRISVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Operation Carolina Surge Military Decision Making Process and Combined Arms Rehearsal [Image 3 of 3], by 2LT Bridget Pittman-Blackwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Operation Carolina Surge Military Decision Making Process and Combined Arms Rehearsal
    Operation Carolina Surge Military Decision Making Process and Combined Arms Rehearsal
    Operation Carolina Surge Military Decision Making Process and Combined Arms Rehearsal

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    TAGS

    ncng
    nationalguard
    MDMP
    Combined Arms Rehearsals (CAR)
    aviation

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