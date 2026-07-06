Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception

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U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Luis Martinez poses for a photo with U.S. Sailors and Marines during the Northwell Navy League reception at Gotham Hall in New York, during International Naval Review (INR) 250, July 5, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zadi Watkins)