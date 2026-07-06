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    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception [Image 4 of 7]

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    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2026

    Photo by Seaman Zadi Watkins 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, addresses U.S. Sailors and U.S. Marines during the Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception at Gotham Hall in New York City, during International Naval Review (INR) 250 July 5, 2026. For 250 years, the Navy and Marine Corps have stood the watch—constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zadi Watkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 17:48
    Photo ID: 9795506
    VIRIN: 260705-N-CO617-7438
    Resolution: 4204x3003
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception [Image 7 of 7], by SN Zadi Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception
    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception
    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception
    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception
    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception
    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception
    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception

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