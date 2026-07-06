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    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception [Image 1 of 7]

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    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2026

    Photo by Seaman Zadi Watkins 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    James P. Spear, President of the New York Council of the Navy League, delivers remarks during the International Naval Review (INR) 250 Welcome to the Fleet reception at Gotham Hall, July 5, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy has forged the strength and resilience needed to protect America's prosperity and security. Today, the U.S. Navy continues to preserve peace, respond in crisis, and ensure the free flow of commerce around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zadi Watkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 17:47
    Photo ID: 9795505
    VIRIN: 260705-N-CO617-2281
    Resolution: 4627x3305
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception [Image 7 of 7], by SN Zadi Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception
    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception
    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception
    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception
    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception
    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception
    Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception

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    FWNY
    Fleet Week New York
    INR250
    INR250 NYC

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