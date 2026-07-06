Northwell Navy League Welcome to the Fleet Reception

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James P. Spear, President of the New York Council of the Navy League, delivers remarks during the International Naval Review (INR) 250 Welcome to the Fleet reception at Gotham Hall, July 5, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy has forged the strength and resilience needed to protect America's prosperity and security. Today, the U.S. Navy continues to preserve peace, respond in crisis, and ensure the free flow of commerce around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zadi Watkins)