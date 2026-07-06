Freedom Fest celebrates 250th Anniversary of America

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Analise and Ciara, daughters of U.S. Air Force Maj. Krista Bible, Second Air Force Detachment 2 commander, play on an inflatable during Freedom Fest at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 2, 2026. Military families and personnel attended the event to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)