U.S. Airman 1st Class Danny Nguyen, 338th Training Squadron student, gives a thumbs-up during Freedom Fest at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 2, 2026. The event was held in celebration of Independence Day, consisting of a watermelon and hot wing eating competition, food and inflatables. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 17:22
|Photo ID:
|9795498
|VIRIN:
|260702-F-BD983-1178
|Resolution:
|3712x5304
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Freedom Fest celebrates 250th Anniversary of America [Image 8 of 8], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.