Freedom Fest celebrates 250th Anniversary of America

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U.S. Airman 1st Class Danny Nguyen, 338th Training Squadron student, gives a thumbs-up during Freedom Fest at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 2, 2026. The event was held in celebration of Independence Day, consisting of a watermelon and hot wing eating competition, food and inflatables. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)