A fireworks display fills the sky over the Biloxi Back Bay during Freedom Fest at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 2, 2026. Military families and personnel attended the event to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 17:22
|Photo ID:
|9795497
|VIRIN:
|260702-F-BD983-1123
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Freedom Fest celebrates 250th Anniversary of America [Image 8 of 8], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.