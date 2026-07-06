Freedom Fest celebrates 250th Anniversary of America

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U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jordan Cruze, 2nd Battalion, 351st Infantry Regiment scout, participates in a hot wing eating competition during Freedom Fest at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 2, 2026. Military families and personnel attended the event to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)