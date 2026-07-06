Freedom Fest celebrates 250th Anniversary of America

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Teddy, son of U.S. Capt. Hal Marmolejos, Keesler Surgical Operations Squadron anesthesiologist, leads a crawling competition during Freedom Fest at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 2, 2026. Military families and personnel attended the event to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)