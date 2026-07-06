Freedom Fest celebrates 250th Anniversary of America

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U.S. Airman Jonny Trevino, 334th Training Squadron student, plays pickle ball during Freedom Fest at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 2, 2026. The event was held in celebration of Independence Day, consisting of a watermelon and hot wing eating competition, food and inflatables. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)