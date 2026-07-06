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    Freedom Fest celebrates 250th Anniversary of America [Image 2 of 8]

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    Freedom Fest celebrates 250th Anniversary of America

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Airman Jonny Trevino, 334th Training Squadron student, plays pickle ball during Freedom Fest at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 2, 2026. The event was held in celebration of Independence Day, consisting of a watermelon and hot wing eating competition, food and inflatables. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 17:22
    Photo ID: 9795494
    VIRIN: 260702-F-BD983-1021
    Resolution: 3455x2442
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Freedom Fest celebrates 250th Anniversary of America [Image 8 of 8], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Freedom Fest celebrates 250th Anniversary of America
    Freedom Fest celebrates 250th Anniversary of America
    Freedom Fest celebrates 250th Anniversary of America
    Freedom Fest celebrates 250th Anniversary of America
    Freedom Fest celebrates 250th Anniversary of America
    Freedom Fest celebrates 250th Anniversary of America
    Freedom Fest celebrates 250th Anniversary of America
    Freedom Fest celebrates 250th Anniversary of America

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