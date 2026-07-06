U.S. Airman Jonny Trevino, 334th Training Squadron student, plays pickle ball during Freedom Fest at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 2, 2026. The event was held in celebration of Independence Day, consisting of a watermelon and hot wing eating competition, food and inflatables. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 17:22
|Photo ID:
|9795494
|VIRIN:
|260702-F-BD983-1021
|Resolution:
|3455x2442
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Freedom Fest celebrates 250th Anniversary of America [Image 8 of 8], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.