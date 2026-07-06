Military families ride on a carnival ride during Freedom Fest at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 2, 2026. The event was held in celebration of Independence Day, consisting of a watermelon and hot wing eating competition, food and inflatables. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 17:22
|Photo ID:
|9795493
|VIRIN:
|260702-F-BD983-1009
|Resolution:
|5259x3506
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Freedom Fest celebrates 250th Anniversary of America [Image 8 of 8], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.