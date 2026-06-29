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    CARAT Thailand Opening Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

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    CARAT Thailand Opening Ceremony

    THAILAND

    07.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7

    SATTAHIP, Thailand - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt, deputy commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, greets U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Dixon, commanding officer of the Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141), during the opening ceremony of exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2026, July 6, 2026, at Laem Tian Pier. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 06:49
    Photo ID: 9794528
    VIRIN: 260706-N-HE057-2770
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CARAT Thailand Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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