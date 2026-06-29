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    New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance [Image 6 of 6]

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    New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Leon Mabra 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    A Soldier from the New York National Guard’s Joint Task Force Empire Shield serving on U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton’s ceremonial cannon‑firing team for the installation’s Independence celebrations, fires a ceremonial cannon salute from the post into New York Harbor, July 2, 2026. The Spanish Navy frigate ESPS Reina Sofía is visible in the background in New York Harbor near the Verrazzano‑Narrows Bridge, highlighting Fort Hamilton’s waterfront position as the Army’s post in New York City. Naval vessels participating in the International Naval Review will pass the installation on July 4 as part of America’s 250th birthday commemorations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Leon Mabra- New York Army National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 20:02
    Photo ID: 9789762
    VIRIN: 260703-A-UQ987-4915
    Resolution: 8192x5460
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: FORT HAMILTON, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Leon Mabra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance
    New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance
    New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance
    New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance
    New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance
    New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance

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    IMCOM
    Fort Hamilton
    Army Recruiter
    America250
    Freedom250
    New York Army National Guard

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