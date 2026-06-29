New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance

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Soldiers from the New York National Guard’s Joint Task Force Empire Shield and the U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion, serve as U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton’s ceremonial cannon‑firing team for the installation’s Independence celebrations, fire a ceremonial cannon salute from the post into New York Harbor, July 2, 2026.



The mission supports Fort Hamilton’s role in Sail4th 250 and highlights the Army’s enduring commitment to readiness and lethality—core lines of effort dating back to the Department of War. Naval vessels participating in the International Naval Review will pass Fort Hamilton on July 4 as part of America’s 250th birthday commemorations. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Office)