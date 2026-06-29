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    New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance [Image 2 of 6]

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    New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Soldiers from the New York National Guard’s Joint Task Force Empire Shield and the U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion, serve as U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton’s ceremonial cannon‑firing team for the installation’s Independence celebrations, fire a ceremonial cannon salute from the post into New York Harbor, July 2, 2026.

    The mission supports Fort Hamilton’s role in Sail4th 250 and highlights the Army’s enduring commitment to readiness and lethality—core lines of effort dating back to the Department of War. Naval vessels participating in the International Naval Review will pass Fort Hamilton on July 4 as part of America’s 250th birthday commemorations. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 20:02
    Photo ID: 9789760
    VIRIN: 260701-A-LO645-5849
    Resolution: 8192x5478
    Size: 10.59 MB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance
    New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance
    New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance
    New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance
    New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance
    New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance

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    IMCOM
    Fort Hamilton
    Army Recruiter
    America250
    Freedom250
    New York Army National Guard

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