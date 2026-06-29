New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance

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A Soldier from the New York National Guard’s Joint Task Force Empire Shield serving on U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton’s ceremonial cannon‑firing team for the installation’s Independence celebrations, fires a ceremonial cannon salute from the post into New York Harbor, July 2, 2026. The Spanish Navy frigate ESPS Reina Sofía is visible in the background in New York Harbor near the Verrazzano‑Narrows Bridge, highlighting Fort Hamilton’s waterfront position as the Army’s post in New York City. Naval vessels participating in the International Naval Review will pass the installation on July 4 as part of America’s 250th birthday commemorations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Leon Mabra- New York Army National Guard)