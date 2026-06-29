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    New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance [Image 1 of 6]

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    New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    An M102 105mm howitzer used by U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton’s joint ceremonial cannon‑firing team for Sail4th 250 Independence celebrations sits on display at the installation, July 2, 2026. The Verrazzano‑Narrows Bridge and New York Harbor are visible in the background, highlighting Fort Hamilton’s waterfront position as the Army’s post in New York City. Naval vessels participating in the International Naval Review will pass the installation on July 4 as part of America’s 250th birthday commemorations. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 20:02
    Photo ID: 9789743
    VIRIN: 260701-A-LO645-2562
    Resolution: 3168x4752
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: FORT HAMILTON, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance
    New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance
    New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance
    New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance
    New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance
    New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance

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    IMCOM
    M102 howitzer
    Fort Hamilton
    America250
    Freedom250
    Verrazano-Narrows Bridge

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