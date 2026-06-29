New York National Guard and Army Recruiting Battalion Lead Ceremonial Cannon Firing for Fort Hamilton’s America 250 Observance

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An M102 105mm howitzer used by U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton’s joint ceremonial cannon‑firing team for Sail4th 250 Independence celebrations sits on display at the installation, July 2, 2026. The Verrazzano‑Narrows Bridge and New York Harbor are visible in the background, highlighting Fort Hamilton’s waterfront position as the Army’s post in New York City. Naval vessels participating in the International Naval Review will pass the installation on July 4 as part of America’s 250th birthday commemorations. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Office)