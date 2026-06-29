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    U.S. Army officer to assume duties as U.S. Medical Liaison Officer to the United Kingdom Defense Medical Directorate.

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    U.S. Army officer to assume duties as U.S. Medical Liaison Officer to the United Kingdom Defense Medical Directorate.

    GERMANY

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    SEMBACH, Germany — U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRC,EUR), along with Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili, present Col. Heather O'Mara, MRC,EUR Assistant Chief of Staff for Support Operations, with the Army Legion of Merit award during a ceremony at Sembach Kaserne, July 2, 2026. O'Mara, a board-certified Family Medicine physician who earned her Doctor of Osteopathy from the University of New England, has served in her current role since July 2023. Her next assignment will be in the United Kingdom, where she will assume duties as the U.S. Medical Liaison Officer to the United Kingdom Defense Medical Directorate. (U.S. Army photo by Kirk Frady)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 06:30
    Photo ID: 9788104
    VIRIN: 260702-A-YV790-5988
    Resolution: 5159x4132
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army officer to assume duties as U.S. Medical Liaison Officer to the United Kingdom Defense Medical Directorate., by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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