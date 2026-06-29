U.S. Army officer to assume duties as U.S. Medical Liaison Officer to the United Kingdom Defense Medical Directorate.

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SEMBACH, Germany — U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRC,EUR), along with Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili, present Col. Heather O'Mara, MRC,EUR Assistant Chief of Staff for Support Operations, with the Army Legion of Merit award during a ceremony at Sembach Kaserne, July 2, 2026. O'Mara, a board-certified Family Medicine physician who earned her Doctor of Osteopathy from the University of New England, has served in her current role since July 2023. Her next assignment will be in the United Kingdom, where she will assume duties as the U.S. Medical Liaison Officer to the United Kingdom Defense Medical Directorate. (U.S. Army photo by Kirk Frady)